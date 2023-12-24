Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:W opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.22. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,114 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.