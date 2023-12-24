Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

