Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) vs. Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Critical Review

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) and Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Kobe Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 3.70% 8.82% 4.08% Kobe Steel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Kobe Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $18.99 billion 0.29 $1.11 billion N/A N/A Kobe Steel N/A N/A N/A $19.93 0.59

Analyst Recommendations

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Kobe Steel.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voestalpine and Kobe Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kobe Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Voestalpine currently has a consensus target price of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Kobe Steel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Kobe Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kobe Steel pays an annual dividend of $4.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.5%. Kobe Steel pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Kobe Steel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About Kobe Steel

(Get Free Report)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates. It also provides steel casting and forging products, such as crankshafts, marine parts, chemical processing equipment, and rolls; materials for plastic molding; and titanium products, copper sheets and strips, and steel powders. In addition, the company offers robots and electric power sources, and welding materials; and machinery products, including standard compressors, tire and rubber machinery products, rotating machinery products, plastic processing machinery products, advanced technology equipment, rolling mill products, and ultra-high-pressure equipment, as well as LNG vaporizers, pressure vessels, brazed aluminum heat exchangers, and micro channel heat exchanger and reactors. Further, it provides signaling, communication, power supply, automatic fare collection, and platform screen door systems; hydraulic and mini hydraulic excavators, mini wheel loaders, and road machinery; construction, metal, forestry, and industrial waste recycling machinery; and crawler and wheel cranes. Additionally, the company generates and supplies electric power; offers material and structural analysis, testing, physical analysis, and other services; manufactures and sells target materials and test equipment; sells and rents detached homes; and provides brokerage, renovation, insurance, and other services, as well as operational management services of public facilities. It also provides services in the field of iron units; and water treatment, waste incineration, PCB detoxification, and soil remediation services. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.