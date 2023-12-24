Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $128.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

