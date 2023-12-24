Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

