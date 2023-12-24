Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

