Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

