Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.52 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

