Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,994.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.