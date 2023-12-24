Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

NYSE VEEV opened at $190.85 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

