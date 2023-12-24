Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

