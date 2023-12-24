VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL cut its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ESPO opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $59.12.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

