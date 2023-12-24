Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.