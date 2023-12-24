UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.71 and its 200-day moving average is $507.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

