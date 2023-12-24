UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

