United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UPS opened at $158.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

