Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

