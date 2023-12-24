UBS Group Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $79.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Centene by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

