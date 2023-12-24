UBS Group Cuts Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $3.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,173.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 41.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

