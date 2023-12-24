U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

