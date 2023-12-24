Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TUP opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.