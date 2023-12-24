Truist Financial Trims COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Target Price to $27.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

CDP stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -219.23%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

