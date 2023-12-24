Truist Financial Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $14.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after acquiring an additional 452,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,885 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

