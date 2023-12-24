Truist Financial Increases OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $39.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

KIDS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 604,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

