Truist Financial Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $260.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

INSP stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.