Truist Financial Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $387.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $356.00 to $387.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $348.59 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

