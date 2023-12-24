Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKAQ) Posts Earnings Results

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKAQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRKAQ stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.