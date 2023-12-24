Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) received a C$15.50 price objective from equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 98.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.847981 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
