Thomas (Tom) Rock Purchases 71,075 Shares of SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Rock bought 71,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,925.75 ($10,017.28).

Thomas (Tom) Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SOCO alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Thomas (Tom) Rock bought 34,896 shares of SOCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,247.44 ($6,206.34).

SOCO Stock Performance

About SOCO

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SOCO Corporation Ltd provides information technology consultancy services in Australia. It offers services in the areas of Microsoft licensing, information management, digital strategy and architecture, cloud advisory service, low-code apps, artificial intelligence, operations + finance, business automation, document management systems, intranets, enterprise resource planning, and other support.

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.