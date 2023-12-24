The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 43,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

