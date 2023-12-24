The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 49.9% in the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 43,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.