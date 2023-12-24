The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

SO stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

