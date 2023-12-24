The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lessened by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

