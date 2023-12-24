The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $348.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.