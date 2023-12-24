The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average of $286.06.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

