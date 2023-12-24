The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,084 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

