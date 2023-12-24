The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

