Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

