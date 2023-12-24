Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.