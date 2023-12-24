Tevis Investment Management Acquires 6,352 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

