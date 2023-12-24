Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) versus Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Head-To-Head Survey

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) and Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Sector 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 13.65% 15.52% 9.16% Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Sector 10’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.23 $363.14 million $8.53 29.42 Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 10. Sector 10 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and Sector 10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 4 6 0 2.60 Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $264.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Sector 10.

Summary

Teleflex beats Sector 10 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

