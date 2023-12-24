TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given a $30.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) received a $30.00 price objective from research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

NYSE FTI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

