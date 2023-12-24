TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

