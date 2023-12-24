Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $140.20 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

