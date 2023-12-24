Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its position in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

