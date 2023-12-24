Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) vs. Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Head to Head Review

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Symbolic Logic and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 17.32% 17.73% 13.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Innovative Solutions and Support’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.33 $17.44 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $34.81 million 4.09 $5.52 million $0.34 23.97

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

