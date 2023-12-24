SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. SunPower has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 81.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 152.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

