SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) versus Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head-To-Head Review

SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SunHydrogen and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunHydrogen and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.65 Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.52 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -1.02

Analyst Recommendations

SunHydrogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunHydrogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunHydrogen and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunHydrogen beats Spruce Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

