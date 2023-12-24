Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

