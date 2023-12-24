Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.41. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

